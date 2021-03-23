LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €625.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €623.00 ($732.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €548.50 ($645.29).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €556.60 ($654.82) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €533.32 and its 200 day moving average is €477.21. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

