Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Lumentum worth $79,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,633. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

