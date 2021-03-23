Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $165.05 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

