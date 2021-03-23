LPL Financial LLC Sells 218,970 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,659,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.