LPL Financial LLC Purchases 64,481 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

