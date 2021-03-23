LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,838 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

