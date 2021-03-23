LPL Financial LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.