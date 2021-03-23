Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $69.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

