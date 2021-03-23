Longeveron Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Longeveron had issued 2,660,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $26,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

