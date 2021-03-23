Lobstex Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $865,396.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,576,638 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,626 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

