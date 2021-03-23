loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 2.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. 736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,097,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

