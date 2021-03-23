Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Sells 65,256 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

LON LIO opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,279.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £850.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

