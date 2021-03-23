Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,036 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000.

LCAPU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,417. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

