LHT Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 41% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $112,472.61 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005625 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

