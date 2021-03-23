Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Sells $6,614,190.80 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 1,318,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,103. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 91.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.