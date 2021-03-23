Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 353,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.