Leuthold Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.50. 9,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,225. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $248.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

