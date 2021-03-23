Leuthold Group LLC Sells 861 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,967. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day moving average is $304.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

