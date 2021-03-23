Leuthold Group LLC Sells 489 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $27.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,058.04. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,054.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,768.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

