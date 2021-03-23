Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.57. 8,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

