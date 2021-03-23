Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 87.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

