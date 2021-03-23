LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.77 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post $265.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $264.18 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.67. 14,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,044. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.85.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

