Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

