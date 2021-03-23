Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $430.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

