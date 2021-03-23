Lear’s (LEA) Peer Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Lear (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $196.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,863,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,014,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

