Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

