Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,596,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,975,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 275,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,834 shares of company stock valued at $88,841,667 over the last quarter.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

