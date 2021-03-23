Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

