Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

