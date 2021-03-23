Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,767 shares of company stock worth $6,686,979. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.