Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,539 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

