Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 166.09. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.