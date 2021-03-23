Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

