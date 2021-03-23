Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Aspen Group comprises about 1.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,153. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPU. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

