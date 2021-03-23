Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,105,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,430. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.