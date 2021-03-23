Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NVIDIA by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $783,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $324.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.11 and a 200 day moving average of $532.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

