Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,461. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.