Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIFZF. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

