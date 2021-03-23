L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

NYSE:LB opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

