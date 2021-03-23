Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and $439.68 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

