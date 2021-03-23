Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

KRA stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kraton by 192.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

