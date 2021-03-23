KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.53 and traded as low as C$11.00. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 15,836 shares trading hands.

KPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.64 million and a P/E ratio of -55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.53.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

