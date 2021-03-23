Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.81. 4,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 451,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Specifically, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 48.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

