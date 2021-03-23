Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.08.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

