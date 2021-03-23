Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,190 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

