Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

