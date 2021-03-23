Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 70,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.