Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $179,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Stryker by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 255,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 120,964 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $228.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.