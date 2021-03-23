Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,839,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $399.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

