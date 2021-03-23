Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.40. 390,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

